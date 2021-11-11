Pentagon Report Points Out Chinese Village in Indian Territory, MEA Takes Note

While referring to a Pentagon report that mentions a 100-home Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, 11 November, "China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas, including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims”, NDTV reported.

Bagchi added that the government will continue to convey this to Beijing as it has before.

Expert analysis of satellite images from 1 November 2020, according to NDTV, had confirmed in January this year, that the construction is approximately 4.5 kilometre within the Indian territory of the de facto border.