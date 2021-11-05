China Had Used Fibre Optic Networks in Himalayas During Border Dispute: US Army

China had installed a fibre optic network at certain remote locations of the western Himalayas during the height of the border standoff with India in 2020.
(Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
China had installed a fibre optic network at certain remote locations of the western Himalayas during the height of the border standoff with India in 2020, a report published by the United States military on Wednesday, 3 November, indicates.
The Pentagon report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2021" states:
The PLA field commanders were able to view near-real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and situational data as well as redundant and reliable communications, streamlining decision making processes and shortening response timelines, as per the report.
"In 2020, acute tensions and clashes along the border with India resulted in significant PLAA force buildup and establishment or enforcement of forward positions along the Line of Actual Control. These tensions likely provided the PLAA with valuable real-world operational and tactical experience," the report noted.
The standoff between the two countries over territory remains unresolved despite several rounds of talks. The latest round of discussion – the thirteenth round of Corps Commander talks between the Indian and the Chinese militaries – was held on 10 October, and had remained unsuccessful.
The Pentagon report details the presence of a Chinese village located along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, a settlement whose existence was first identified by NDTV in January this year.
The village, located on the banks of the river Tsari Chu in the Upper Subansiri district, had been discerned using high-resolution satellite imagery of the conflicted region.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)