Pegasus Row: Parliamentary Panel to Question Govt Officials Postponed

A meeting of the Parliamentary Panel on Wednesday, 28 July, that was supposed to see government officials being questioned on the Pegasus spyware issue was put off due to a lack of quorum, PTI reported.

The 32-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT was scheduled to meet on Wednesday. The agenda had been listed as well — Citizens data security and privacy.

Some members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met in Parliament to discuss the issue. However, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the panel refused to sign the attendance register in protest, causing a lack of quorum required to hold the meeting.

Tharoor had said that panel members would be questioning officials from the Information and Technology Ministry and the Home Ministry on the Pegasus issue. However, BJP members said that that since the Congress is not allowing a discussion on the issue in Parliament, it could not be discussed in the committee meeting, reported PTI.