Rahul Gandhi Was 'Potential' Spyware Target Ahead of 2019 Elections: Report
The revelation comes amid several reports of alleged snooping attempts being made with the help of Pegasus Spyware.
Amid a series of reports revealing the possibility of several high-profile journalists, ministers, and Opposition leaders being targeted by the Israel-made spyware Pegasus, a report by an Indian news portal has claimed that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, was targeted.
The Wire and its media partners in the 'Pegasus Project' reported that at least two mobile phone accounts used by Gandhi were among the several Indian contacts listed as "potential targets."
Other than Gandhi, numbers of five of his friends and acquaintances were also reportedly targeted.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
