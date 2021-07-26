Pegasus Project: Numbers of BSF, Army & RAW Officials Feature in Leaked Database

A new report published by The Wire on Monday, 26 July, shows that two officials belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF), a former senior official from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as well as at least two officers of the Indian Army were potential targets for surveillance using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Reports published by news organisations across the world on 18 July revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, politicians, government officials, and rights activists.

According to the fresh report by The Wire, the numbers of KK Sharma, who headed the BSF in 2018, BSF Inspector General of Police Jagdish Maithani, retired senior RAW official Jitendra Kumar Ojha, as well as his wife featured in the leaked database.