Peace Shall Only Prevail When People's Rights, Dignity Are Protected: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Saturday, 14 May, said on peace shall only prevail when people's dignity and rights are recognised and protected.
(Photo: Twitter/Office of LG J&K)
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday, 14 May, said that peace shall only prevail when people's dignity and rights are recognised and protected.
The CJI, who made these remarks after laying the foundation stone of a new high court building complex in Srinagar, emphasised that mere laws were not enough to build tradition, but that it required men of high ideals to infuse life in the skeleton of law.
In the speech, he quoted poets Ali Jawad Zaidi and Rifat Sarfarosh to reflect his sentiments.
He emphasised that for the functioning of a healthy democracy, it is imperative that the people feel that their rights and dignity are protected and recognised, and that expeditious adjudication of disputes is the hallmark of a healthy democracy.
He said that often, litigants are under a lot of psychological stress, they may be illiterate, unaware of the law, and have various financial issues, and the judges should try to make them feel at ease.
Justice Ramana said sadly, post-independence, judicial infrastructure has not been overhauled to meet the demands of the growing needs of modern India.
The CJI added that one of the major challenges to the protection of rule of law and human rights is the inability of the formal justice system to deliver speedy and affordable justice to all.
"The justice delivery mechanism in India is very complex and expensive. The judiciary must be at its innovative best to ensure that the challenges to its working are met with just and constitutional measures", he said and added that in a country like India, where a vast digital divide still exists, much needs to be done in order to harness the full potential of technological innovations.
Citing Winston Churchill, the CJI said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)