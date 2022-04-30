‘Must Be Mindful of Laxman Rekha’: CJI Ramana at Meet With CMs & PM Modi

Stating that it is only the judicial process that is adversarial, and not the judges or their judgments, CJI Ramana said, "Please be generous in creating more posts and filling the same, so that our judge-to-population ratio is comparable to advanced democracies. As per sanctioned strength, we have just around 20 judges per 10 lakh population, which is alarmingly low," news agency IANS reported.

He also spoke about how well-meaning intentions” behind Public Interest Litigations (PIL) are misused and turned into 'Personal Interest Litigation' to “stall projects and terrorise the public authorities".

CJI Ramana further said that currently, out of 1,104 sanctioned posts of high court judges, there are 388 vacancies, and out of 180 recommendations, 126 appointments have been made for various high courts.

He added that 50 proposals are still awaiting approval by the Centre and the high courts have sent around 100 names to the Union government, which are yet to reach the apex court.