'Unfortunate New Trend of Government Maligning Judges Has Started': CJI Ramana

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday orally observed that a new trend of the government maligning the judges has started and termed it "unfortunate".

A bench headed by the Chief Justice was hearing two special petitions, which included a plea by the Chhattisgarh government against high court order, which quashed the FIR registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the state's former Principal Secretary Aman Kumar Singh saying that the allegations were prima facie based upon probabilities.

The other petition was filed by activist Uchit Sharma against the high court decision.