Rulers Should Introspect Every Day if Decisions Taken are Good: CJI NV Ramana

He said: "All the rulers in the democratic set-up, before beginning their routine work, should introspect whether they have any bad characteristics. There is a need to offer just administration and it should be according to people's needs."

After making a speech in English, the Chief Justice addressed the audience in Telugu.

Justice Ramana added that the people are the ultimate lords in a democracy. He further added, all the systems should be independent (within the country) and also honest, with an aim to serve the people, which was also said by Sathya Sai Baba.

In the English part of the address, Justice Ramana said the modern education system tends to focus only on the 'utilitarian' function of education and it is not equipped to deal with the moral and spiritual function, which builds the character of the students.