Patiala Violence: Main Accused Barjinder Singh Parwana Arrested in Mohali

Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala Clash.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Barjinder Singh Parwana, the alleged 'conspirator' and 'mastermind' behind the violent clash that broke out in Punjab's Patiala, was arrested on Sunday, 1 May, Range Inspector General MS Chinna told the media.
Chinna added that Parwana was arrested by the police from Mohali.
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was arrested in connection with the same incident after a case was lodged under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobeying official orders), and 353 (assault to deter public servant).
This is the first major breakdown in the law and order situation in Punjab after the new Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government assumed charge.
"The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against anti-social and anti-national elements," IG Chinna said while addressing the media.
He further said that six accused had been arrested so far and charge sheets would be submitted against all of them.
Parwana will be presented before a court in Patiala to seek his police remand for further questioning, Chinna added.
