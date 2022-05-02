Patiala Clashes: Sacked Shiv Sena Leader, 1 Other Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand

Days after clashes broke out in Punjab's Patiala, two accused persons – sacked Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leader Harish Singla and another named Shankar Bhardwaj – were sent to 14-day judicial remand by a local court on Monday, 2 May.
(Photo: PTI)
Days after clashes broke out in Punjab's Patiala, two accused persons – sacked Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leader Harish Singla and another named Shankar Bhardwaj – were sent to 14-day judicial remand by a local court on Monday, 2 May.
Another accused, Gaggi Pandit, was sent to two-day police remand on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The main accused and alleged key conspirator in the violence, Barjinder Singh Parwana, was remanded to four-day police custody on Sunday.
A total of six people have been arrested in the matter so far, while an FIR has been registered against 25 people.
Shiv Sena (Hindustan) cadre and Sikh activists had clashed near the Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday, after the Sena's anti-Khalistan rally was allegedly countered by a march by the Sikh activists. The march had been taken out from the Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.
After the clashes broke out, the police fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.
One station house officer (SHO) was initially reported to be injured in the violence. Later, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh informed that four people were injured in the incident.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)