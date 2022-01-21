Partnership With Prashant Kishore 'Did Not Work Out', Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 21 January, revealed that while there was a real effort to induct political strategist Prashant Kishor in the party, 'it did not work out' for 'multiple reasons.'
Speaking to the NDTV, the senior leader stated:
Vadra highlighted that there was no reluctance over the possibility of Kishor becoming an active member of the party, substantiating the speculations surrounding the matter last year.
On 13 July 2021, Kishor had met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. According to reports, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Harish Rawat were also at Gandhi's residence when the meeting took place.
Since then, a buzz in political corridors regarding his future role in the Congress party had come up.
Later in October, ahead of crucial state assembly elections in 2022 and general elections in 2024, Kishor was quoted as saying that the BJP would be in power for decades.
"That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi, probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him [Modi] away. That's not happening."
(With inputs from NDTV.)