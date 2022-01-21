Partnership With Prashant Kishore 'Did Not Work Out', Says Priyanka Gandhi

On 13 July 2021, Kishor had met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. According to reports, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Harish Rawat were also at Gandhi's residence when the meeting took place.

Since then, a buzz in political corridors regarding his future role in the Congress party had come up.

Later in October, ahead of crucial state assembly elections in 2022 and general elections in 2024, Kishor was quoted as saying that the BJP would be in power for decades.

"That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi, probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him [Modi] away. That's not happening."

(With inputs from NDTV.)