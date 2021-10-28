‘Bjp To Stay for Decades, Rahul Gandhi Doesn’t Realise It’: Prashant Kishor
"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity, whether they win, whether they lose," the poll strategist said.
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 28 October, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will continue to remain at the heart of the Indian political landscape for decades to come.
"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity, whether they win, whether they lose – like it was for the first forty years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere."Prashant Kishor
Kishor, speaking at a media interaction in Goa, said:
"Once you secure 30 percent plus votes at India-level, you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away Modi. Maybe they will throw away Modi, but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades. It's not going in a hurry."
"That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him away. That's not happening," Kishor added, saying, "Unless you examine, understand, and take cognisance of his (Modi's) strength, you will never be able to put (in place) a counter to defeat him."
Kishor, who is touted to have played a significant role in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls in May, is reported to be assisting the TMC with the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.
The party, which is now harbouring ambition of treading into the national political arena as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, has extended its association with Kishor till 2026.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.