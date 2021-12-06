Amid Suspension of MPs, Shashi Tharoor Exits Sansad TV Show Until Order Revoked

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
In light of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the remainder of the Parliament's winter session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday, 6 December, said that he will discontinue hosting his talk show 'To the Point' for Sansad TV until the suspension order is revoked.
In a statement, the leader noted:
Stressing that Sansad TV is a "part of the problem,” he added that adverse remarks have been broadcast owing to "its habit of having cameras focus on the members of the Treasury benches while ignoring the Opposition.”
Saying that he will cancel the talk show until the suspension is lifted, he also added that he aims for a 'semblance of bipartisanship' to be restored to the way of conducting the Parliament and functioning of the broadcaster.
This letter came as a response to her 'arbitrary' suspension from Rajya Sabha for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
Twelve MPs, including Chaturvedi, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for unruly conduct during the monsoon session in August.
Among those suspended, six MPs are from the Congress, two from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), two from Shiv Sena, and one each from Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
On Monday, Tharoor echoed the anguish of several opposition leaders, who have been protesting in the parliament premises, when he wrote: