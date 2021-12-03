Parliament: BJP MPs Protest Against Opposition Outrage Over Suspension of MPs

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Friday, 3 December demonstrated against the 'unruly' opposition members protesting the suspension of 12 MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session.
Amid Opposition outrage over issues such as the suspension, farmers' deaths and inflation that pervaded Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Upper House passed The Dam Safety Bill, 2019.
Several parties including Congress, TMC, NCP, RJD among others staged a walkout from the House on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic including the concern surrounding its Omicron variant, booster doses, a possible third wave and vaccination was held.
Both the Houses of Parliament will hold proceedings simultaneously for the next 20 working days.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both the Houses within minutes of its introduction on the first day of the Winter Session.
As per a Lok Sabha notice, 26 new bills, including the highly-anticipated bill seeking to ban cryptocurrency will be introduced in the Parliament during the session.
The Winter Session is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Demanding to restore their entry in Parliament, journalists, members of the Press Club of India, had held a protest march on Thursday.
Union Health Minister Mandaviya in Lok Sabha, responded to a question on the number of deaths owing to the shortage of oxygen amid COVID-19 and said, "We had written to all States asking for data on it. 19 States responded, only Punjab reported four 'suspected' deaths due to oxygen shortage," ANI reported.
Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, DMK and AAP have collectively given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on the "alleged rigging of Municipal elections in Tripura," ANI reported.
BJP's Rajya Sabha MPs held a protest against the Opposition, which has been demonstrating against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the winter Parliament for the past few days.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha "to discuss the killing of innocent farmers through rash driving by the son of MoS Home in Lakhimpur Kheri district, to direct the govt to ensure the culprit is punished, and ask the PM to dismiss the MoS Home," ANI reported.