Winter Session: HM Has Given a Misleading Statement on Nagaland, Says Congress

The winter session of Parliament entered its ninth day on Thursday, 9 December. Proceedings in both the houses began at 11 am.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed both the houses of Parliament regarding the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others lost their lives. Singh addressed the Lok Sabha at 11 am, followed by a statement in the Rajya Sabha (RS).
The winter session has so far been stormy and has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' agitation, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the monsoon session.
Both the houses observed two-minute silence on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other military personnel.
The Opposition did not protest today and attended the defence minister's address.
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that "after Defence Minister's statement in Rajya Sabha, Opposition demanded 1-2 minutes for each MP to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the chopper crash. But we were not allowed. It is unfortunate and we condemn this attitude."
Rajya Sabha debated space projects being planned by the government, such as Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, following which the house was adjourned till 2 pm.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 pm.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary attacked the government over the civilian killings in Nagaland, where 13 civilians were gunned down by the armed forces in a case of “mistaken identity”.
Chaudhary said that the claim made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the vehicle carrying coal miners in Nagaland’s Mon district was asked to stop by the armed forces is false.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We've decided not to protest (against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs) today in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat and the soldiers who died in the chopper crash and to pay tribute to them."
Opposition members also attended Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address.
Defence Minister addressed both the houses and said, “With a heavy heart I’ve come here to inform everyone that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other officials passed away in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district.”
Singh further informed that on seeing the fire at the site of the crash, locals went towards the site. On reaching there, they saw the chopper engulfed in fire.
Rescue efforts began as soon as the administration was informed. However, 13 of the 14 people onboard didn’t survive, Singh informed today.
He added that the last rites of CDS Rawat will be performed with full military honours and the last rites of other military personnel will be performed with appropriate military honour.
