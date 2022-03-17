Parliamentary Panel Warns Against Military Funding Cut, Cites Border Tensions

In its earlier reports, the panel, which comprises almost 30 lawmakers, including Nationalist Congress party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, had recommended making capital budget "non-lapsable" and "roll on."

The committee also noted that it was aware that a draft Cabinet note for non-lapsable defence modernisation fund was presently under consideration.

Until December 2020, the committee said that the defence ministry had used only Rs 2,33,176.70 although the budgetary allocation in the year 2020-21 was Rs 3,43,822.

Further, the panel urged the defence ministry to expedite the formation of "non-lapsable defence modernisation fund-defence renewal fund" so that they could be used to procure critical defence assets exclusively.