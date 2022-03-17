Parliamentary Panel Warns Against Military Funding Cut, Cites Border Tensions

In the wake of heightened tensions prevailing at India's borders with neighbouring countries, adequate budgetary allocations should be made to the armed forces, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence said on Wednesday, 16 March.
Tabling a report in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the committee said that an allocation of only Rs 1,52,369.61 crore was made under the capital head as against the projected demand of Rs 2,15,995 crore.
Such curtailments, the committee said, may end up compromising operational preparedness of defence services.
In its earlier reports, the panel, which comprises almost 30 lawmakers, including Nationalist Congress party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, had recommended making capital budget "non-lapsable" and "roll on."
The committee also noted that it was aware that a draft Cabinet note for non-lapsable defence modernisation fund was presently under consideration.
Until December 2020, the committee said that the defence ministry had used only Rs 2,33,176.70 although the budgetary allocation in the year 2020-21 was Rs 3,43,822.
Further, the panel urged the defence ministry to expedite the formation of "non-lapsable defence modernisation fund-defence renewal fund" so that they could be used to procure critical defence assets exclusively.
