Parental Control Softwares Allow Snooping at Lower Costs in India

National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden in his initial reaction on the Pegasus project said, “They are not security products, they are not providing any protection. They don't make vaccines, the only thing they sell is the virus,” The Guardian reported.

He went on to claim the revelations in the Pegasus project could just be the tip of the iceberg. A sneak peek into what has been happening domestically in India will make for a compelling argument that Snowden could be right in claiming the worse is yet to come.