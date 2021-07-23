Only Word for This Is Treason: Rahul Gandhi on Pegasus Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 23 July castigated the Narendra Modi-led government over the Pegasus spyware leak.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 23 July castigated the Narendra Modi-led government over the Pegasus-spyware leak, saying that the prime minister and the home minister had used the Israeli weapon against the Indian state and its institutions.
Reports published by venerated news organisations across the world on 18 July revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on hundreds of Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, leading politicians, government officials, and human rights activists.
"If the Indian government hasn't done it, some other government must have. Shouldn't there be an enquiry," NDTV quoted him as saying.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
