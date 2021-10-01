State Govt Looking for Param Bir Singh, Not Good if He Left Country: Maha HM

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday, 1 October, said the state government was on the lookout for IPS officer Param Bir Singh, adding that it was not a good thing if he had left the country.

The state home minister added that the matter was being discussed with the Union Home Ministry.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is being probed over several cases of extortion in connection with the bomb scare near businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in February this year.