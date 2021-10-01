State Govt Looking for Param Bir Singh, Not Good if He Left Country: Maha HM

Param Bir Singh.
(Photo: PTI)
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday, 1 October, said the state government was on the lookout for IPS officer Param Bir Singh, adding that it was not a good thing if he had left the country.
The state home minister added that the matter was being discussed with the Union Home Ministry.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is being probed over several cases of extortion in connection with the bomb scare near businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in February this year.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Patil said that they are on the lookout for Singh.
“I have heard something like that but as a government servant, he cannot leave the country without informing us. We have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) and if he went away, it is not good," Patil said, responding to questions about Singh having left the country.
"Whether it is a minister, officer, or Chief Minister, there are limitations and without the permission of the government of India one cannot go outside the country. No one can cross these limitations. What action can be taken will have to be discussed with the centre. Maharashtra government is looking for him and once he is found we will decide," Patil further said.
He added further that several kinds of departmental action can be taken against him.
On 25 February, an SUV with gelatin sticks was found close to Ambani's residence in Mumbai. The car belonged to Mansukh Hiren, who was later found dead in Thane.
Assistance police officer Sachin Waze, who was in direct contact with Singh, was named as the key conspirator in the bomb scare and murder case. Singh was not named in the NIA charge sheet in the matter, however, he was embroiled in controversy against after he levelled sensationalist allegations agains the then Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh.
Since then, Param Bir Singh has been named in at least four extortion complaints, PTI reported.
Published: 01 Oct 2021,09:55 AM IST