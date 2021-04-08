Deshmukh Probe: CBI Records Statement of Vaze, Param Bir Singh
The Bombay High Court had directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe against Deshmukh on Monday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 8 April, questioned arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, former city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and two others in connection with the preliminary enquiry it registered for the probe into allegations of corruption against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
A CBI source related to the probe told IANS: "The agency sleuths have recorded the statement of Vaze, who is presently in NIA custody."
The source said that the CBI is also recording the statement of Singh, who released a letter on 20 March, accusing Deshmukh of asking Vaze and other Mumbai Police personnel to extort Rs 100 crore ‘monthly’ from bars, hotels, and restaurants.
Besides the two, the agency also recorded the statement of ACP Sanjay Patil and petitioner Jayshri Patil in connection with its PE.
The CBI had registered a PE on Tuesday night. Two teams of CBI-led by SP-level officer have arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday to probe the matter.
The Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe against Deshmukh on Monday. Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of the state government and Deshmukh challenging the high court order.
The NIA had arrested Vaze on 13 March after taking over the case of the explosive-laden SUV found outside Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence. Vaze is also being probed in the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.