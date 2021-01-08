Panipat Man Whose Hand Was Chopped Arrested, His Brothers Detained

This reporter spoke to Akhlaq's lawyer as well as the policemen in Panipat and Saharanpur district to understand why Akhlaq had been arrested four months after the FIR was registered and more importantly, why his brothers had been detained. We also inquired about the progress in the investigation based on the complaint that Akhlaq registered and is being investigated by the SIT.

"The FIR had been registered in August, but the man was severely injured. So we waited for him to get better. Now that he is better, we have arrested him," investigating officer Harvinder Singh said. His advocate Akram Akhtar, who is based out of Delhi and has been on the case since August said that was not true.

"Akhlaq was still recovering from his wounds. He continues to struggle with his injuries, he was still on medication as well. He is not entirely mentally fit either after the incident and gets panic attacks sometimes as well. Sometimes he can not even stand on his own. He has been sent to jail in Panipat, he does not have adequate winter clothes or his medication inside," Akhtar said.