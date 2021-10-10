'Unnecessary Panic': Power Minister RK Singh Denies Reports of Coal Shortage

Minister Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter / Office of RK Singh)
Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday, 10 October, denied reports of coal shortage in power plants across the country, saying they were "created unnecessarily", ANI reported.
"In effect, neither there was, nor there is any crisis. It was created unnecessarily. I've warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSs to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL & Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behaviour," he was quoted as saying by ANI after his meeting with the officials of the Power Ministry, BSES, and Tata Power, who had earlier reached his residence for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.
"I have asked the GAIL CMD, who participated in today's meeting, to continue supplying the required amount of gas to power stations across the country. He has assured me that the supplies will continue. Neither there was any shortage of gas in the past, nor will it happen in the future," he added.
Talking about the Congress leaders' comments on the situation, he said, "Unfortunately, the Congress party has run out of ideas. They are running out of votes, and therefore they are running out of ideas as well."
Amid the possibility of a power blackout in the national capital, he said, "Delhi is being supplied the required amount of electricity, and it will continue."
On Saturday, 9 October, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he also shared on Twitter, in which he said that "Delhi could face a power crisis" if the present situation continues 'unabated'.
In his letter, Kejriwal maintained that immediate measures were needed to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to the many "strategic and important installations" in Delhi. He also stressed the need for continuous power supply to essential services like cold chains for vaccination centres and hospitals.
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain, too, had said on Saturday that the national capital could experience a complete blackout after two days if the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital did not receive an immediate coal supply. Jain also said that the government was willing to buy expensive electricity at present to resolve the power crisis in Delhi.
Earlier, there were reports of power cuts in the northern state of Punjab after the state-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), working at reduced capacity, imposed rotational load-shedding at several places, prompting criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government over the coal crisis, PTI had reported.
The crippling coal shortage had also forced eight thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to shut down – six more were already closed due to other reasons – taking the tally of non-operational plants to 14 in the state, reported DNA.
Rajasthan, too, on Friday, had announced that it would impose scheduled power cuts for one hour every day to deal with the coal crisis.
India is the world's second-largest consumer of coal and is facing a coal shortage in half of its 135 coal-fired power plants, which supply about 70 percent of its electricity. According to Reuters, "India's power supply deficit in the first seven days of October amounted to 11.2% of the country's total shortages throughout the year."
The shortfall in India's power supply witnessed in the first week of October this year is 21 times more than the one witnessed in the same period last year. Energy prices have soared globally due to a mismatch between demand and supply, following the reopening of economies and increased consumption in the aftermath of multiple lockdowns necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)