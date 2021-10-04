Pandora Papers: Over 380 Indians Named for Dealing in Secret Offshore Finance

Over 380 Indians have been named in the 'Pandora Papers' – the millions of leaked files casting light on around 29,000 off-the-shelf companies and private trusts set up by 14 global corporate services firms.

An investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which includes 150 media outlets, including The Indian Express, claims to have revealed the secret world of offshore finance and divulged the private financial affairs of “rich, the famous and the notorious” from 91 countries.