Pandora Papers: ‘Financial Secrets’ of 380 Indians Revealed, Says Report

Millions of leaked documents called the ‘Pandora Papers’ and an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which includes 150 media outlets, including The Indian Express, claims to have revealed financial secrets of the “rich, the famous and the notorious” from 91 countries.

There are at least 380 Indians in the Pandora Papers. Sixty of these prominent individuals and companies have been verified and have had their documents corroborated. These individuals include Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw among others.