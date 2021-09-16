'Justice Served': Netizens After Saidabad Rape Accused Found Dead

The Saidabad rape case accused who had been absconding since the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, was found dead on the railway tracks near Ghanpur Station, in the Jangaon district of Telangana.
The 30-year-old man Raju was identified by the tattoo marks on his arms, Telangana Police said.
Since the heinous incident came to light, the Hyderabad Police had formed several teams of policemen to launch a massive manhunt for the accused. They had also plastered his photos on public places and vehicles and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anybody who provide information that could lead to his arrest.
Speaking to TNM, Hyderabad East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ramesh said:
The case had triggered massive outrage in the state, with many sitting state ministers demanding that Raju be ‘encountered’ like the accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder case in 2019. In that case, dubbed 'Disha rape', police shot dead four men who were accused of raping and murdering the doctor.
Many netizens who had taken to social media to demand justice for the minor also celebrated the news.
However, a section of people also voiced concerns about the possibility of human rights offences.
A delegation from Women and Transgender Organisation Joint Action Committee (WT-JAC) and human rights organisations of Telangana also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, seeking intervention into the demands of 'encounter' made by state ministers.
"We feel that the statement of the said Minister and that of a duly elected member of Parliament is unconstitutional and amounts to degradation of faith in the rule of law. Instead of demanding that the police should investigate the crime on a war footing and bring the culprit to the court, the Minister and the MP have demanded for an unconstitutional remedy of execution by way of encounter. Being part of the government, such statements are not just utterly irresponsible but also encourages impunity among the police and lawlessness among the people," the letter said.
On 9 September, the minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in the Singareni Colony of Saidabad area. Her body was recovered in the accused's residence. The accused is reported to have had befriended the child by offering her chocolates before committing the crime.
Following the incident, residents held protests and demanded that the accused be handed over to the mob. According to reports, the family members of the victim and others even pelted stones on the house of the accused.
