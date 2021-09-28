One Pak Terrorist Killed, 1 Captured by Army During Infiltration Attempt in Uri

A Pakistani terrorist was killed and another captured by the Army on Monday, 27 September evening, during an infiltration attempt along the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, IANS reported, quoting defence sources.

According to the report, four soldiers sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire between the Army and the terrorists.

NDTV reported that this is first time in recent years that a Pakistani terrorist has been caught during an infiltration attempt.

The sources said the captured terrorist was part of a recent infiltration bid that was going on since 18 September in Uri.