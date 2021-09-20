J&K: Mobile, Internet Suspended in Uri After Infiltration Attempt: Report

"There is operation which is ongoing for the last 24 hours in Uri, in which we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. But we are quite alert and we will ensure minimal infiltration takes place," Lieutenant General DP Panday told NDTV, adding that it was not certain whether the militants were still on the Indian side of the border or had left.

This is the second attempt that has been made to penetrate the cross-national border this year.

Notably, no attempt to violate the ceasefire agreement has been made this year, as per Panday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had previously suspended internet services across the union territory on 1 September, following the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.