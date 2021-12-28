Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Violent Hate Speeches' in Haridwar

Pakistan on Monday, 28 December, summoned India’s Charge D’Affaires M Suresh Kumar to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, over the Pakistan government's concerns regarding the hate speeches recently delivered by Hindutva proponents in Haridwar.
"It was impressed upon the Government of India that it was highly reprehensible that the Hindu Raksha Sena’s Prabodhanand Giri and other Hindutva figures who called for ethnic cleansing have neither expressed any regret nor the Indian government has condemned or taken any action against them so far," the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.
"Regrettably, the toxic narrative against minorities, particularly Muslims and their persecution understate patronage has become a norm under the current Hindutva-driven BJP-RSS combine government in India," Pakistan further noted, urging India to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minorities.
A three-day conclave was organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.
Similar incendiary comments, inciting the audience to take to arms, had been made by the other speakers at the Dharam Sansad.
Days after the event, the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday, 23 December, had registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) at the Haridwar police station.
Two more persons – Annapurna Maa alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, who is the ‘Mahamandleshwar’ of the Niranjini Akhada and general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, and Bihar resident Dharamdas Maharaj – were booked in the case on Saturday.
No arrests have been made in the case so far.
