'Pakistan Was Great When You Were Not PM': Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister's ex-wife Reham Khan slams him on Twitter, says he is history.
(Photo: The Quint)
The ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Reham Khan, on Friday, 1 April, derogated him, saying that Pakistan was great when he was not the PM.
She also suggested that the people of the nation must focus on standing together for "cleaning the mess" that the PM has created.
Reham took to Twitter, saying, "Imran is history!! I think we should focus on standing together for cleaning the mess Naya Pakistan has left."
Imran Khan assumed office in 2018 and promised to form a "Naya Pakistan" but has apparently failed at resolving issues related to surging commodity prices, leading the Opposition to target the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-government as "inefficient".
She further alleged that Imran Khan might have "fame, wealth", as he had mentioned in a speech, but what he lacks is "intelligence and capability".
She has criticised the Pakistan prime minister several times for his governance style.
PM Imran Khan on Thursday, 31 March, had refused to resign.
"When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I play till the last ball. I've never accepted defeat in life. Nobody should think that I will sit at home. I'll come back stronger, whatever may the result be," he had said.
Imran also alleged that a foreign country was working against him.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the majority in the country's National Assembly on Wednesday, 30 March, as his party's primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government and signed a deal with the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
(With inputs from NDTV.)