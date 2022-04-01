'Pakistan Was Great When You Were Not PM': Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Khan

She has criticised the Pakistan prime minister several times for his governance style.

PM Imran Khan on Thursday, 31 March, had refused to resign.

"When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I play till the last ball. I've never accepted defeat in life. Nobody should think that I will sit at home. I'll come back stronger, whatever may the result be," he had said.

Imran also alleged that a foreign country was working against him.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the majority in the country's National Assembly on Wednesday, 30 March, as his party's primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government and signed a deal with the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

(With inputs from NDTV.)