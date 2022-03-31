'Won't Resign, 3 Stooges Working With Foreign Powers': Pak PM Imran Khan

"...the letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them," the premier alleged.

He said the memo was against him, not against the government.

"...it stated that if the no-confidence motion passes, Pakistan will be forgiven. If not, there will be consequences."

Imran Khan said that it was an "official letter that was communicated to Pakistan's ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting."

Imran said he had not revealed all the contents of the letter but said that there were "other horrifying" details in it.