Ahead of No-Confidence Vote, Pak PM Imran Khan Hosts 'Show of Strength' Rally

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is slated to hold a large rally at Islamabad's Parade Ground on Sunday, 27 March, in a show of strength ahead of the no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition against him.

After three and a half years of rule, Imran Khan is staring at his tenure's arguably the biggest political challenge so far with the no-confidence vote against him likely scheduled for 28 March.

In an audio message shared on social media, Imran said that the rally on Sunday was not a fight for the future of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but a fight for the entire nation. "This is a battle for the future of Pakistan."