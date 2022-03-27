Ahead of No-Confidence Vote, Pak PM Imran Khan Hosts 'Show of Strength' Rally
Pakistan PM Imran Khan is staring at arguably his tenure's biggest political challenge so far.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is slated to hold a large rally at Islamabad's Parade Ground on Sunday, 27 March, in a show of strength ahead of the no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition against him.
After three and a half years of rule, Imran Khan is staring at his tenure's arguably the biggest political challenge so far with the no-confidence vote against him likely scheduled for 28 March.
In an audio message shared on social media, Imran said that the rally on Sunday was not a fight for the future of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but a fight for the entire nation. "This is a battle for the future of Pakistan."
Along with the opposition, a rebellion has risen in Pakistan's ruling party itself, with around two dozen lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming out against PM Khan.
This comes days after around 100 lawmakers from Pakistan's Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the National Assembly Secretariat.
Read our explainer here on why there is a no-confidence motion against Imran's government.
Imran's show of strength is witnessing supporters of his party gather from within the capital and outside it.
But even as supporters of Imran and his party PTI assemble in Islamabad, the opposition is conducting counter-rallies too.
For example, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, along with Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz led a rally to the capital, calling it the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.