Pakistan Govt’s Official Twitter Account Withheld in India: All You Need To Know

This is the second time the Twitter page of the Pakistani government has been withheld in India in recent months.
The Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan was withheld for users in India on Saturday, 1 October, marking the second time this has happened in recent months.
A message on the Pakistani government's Twitter page read, "GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."
The account was earlier withheld in July, but was reactivated and made visible to the public, news agency ANI reported.
In June, Twitter in India had banned the official accounts of Pakistani embassies in the United Nations, Iran, Egypt, and Turkey.
In August, eight more news channels on YouTube were banned, including one based in Pakistan, for posting alleged "fake, anti-India" content on their respective pages.
The I&B Ministry had said in a statement that the action was taken as per emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
So far, the Union government has blocked more than 100 YouTube channels, four Facebook pages, five Twitter and three Instagram accounts for allegedly spreading and promoting hatred against the country.
On 29 September, Twitter had also withheld the account of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a day after it was banned by the Centre.
