Pakistan Govt’s Official Twitter Account Withheld in India: All You Need To Know

The Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan was withheld for users in India on Saturday, 1 October, marking the second time this has happened in recent months.

A message on the Pakistani government's Twitter page read, "GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

The account was earlier withheld in July, but was reactivated and made visible to the public, news agency ANI reported.