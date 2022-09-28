F16 Aid to Pakistan Only To Fight Terror, US Aims To Address Visa Issue: Blinken

A day after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over the United States decision to provide a $450-million sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, 27 September, said it is the US’ obligation to help deal with the threat of terrorism.

While addressing a joint press conference with Jaishankar, Blinken said that the sustenance package wasn’t a new programme and Washington’s intentions were to bolster Pakistan’s capability to deal with “clear terrorist threats” from al-Qaeda and ISIS. “It’s in no one’s interest that those threats be able to go forward with impunity,” he said.

“There are clear terrorism threats that continue to emanate from Pakistan itself, as well as from neighbouring countries and whether it is TTP that may be targeting Pakistan, whether it’s ISIS or whether it’s al-Qaeda, I think the threats are clear, well known and we all have an interest in making sure that we have the means to deal with them. And that’s what this is about,” he said.