Maternity Leave of 26 Weeks, Reforms For Transgender: Modi at UNGA

He mentioned the attention being given to the health of women by providing them paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, 26 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts being made to promote women entrepreneurship. He also mentioned the attention being given to the health of the women in the country by providing them paid maternity leave of 26 weeks. “Large-scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro financing scheme,” he said. Regarding paid maternity leave, he said, “India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.”

Further, in his nearly 22-minute address, he highlighted that the country has brought legal reforms for the rights of the transgender community. “In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms,” he added.

He also said that nearly 600 million have been freed from openly defecating and free access to healthcare has been provided to 500 million people. He also pitched for a reform in the responses, in the processes and in the very character of the UN, saying that it is the "need of the hour." “If we were to make an objective assessment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the UN," Modi was quoted as saying at the outset of his address.