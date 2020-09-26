Modi to Address UNGA Today, May Discuss Climate Change, Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday, 26 September. He is scheduled to speak at 6:30 pm (IST) on issues related to climate change and terrorism, among others, sources told NDTV.

The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders including PM Modi are delivering pre-recorded video statements at the summit that is being held at the United Nations office in New York.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office confirmed his presence at the summit at the aforementioned time.