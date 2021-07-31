Delhi Assembly Passes Resolution Against Three Farms Laws

The Delhi Assembly on Friday, 30 July, passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws.

The resolution, moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party member Jarnail Singh on the second day of the Monsoon session, was passed by a majority.

"It has been around eight months that lakhs of farmers are sitting on protest against three farm laws at borders of Delhi. However, the Centre did not pay any heed to them. This shows that how the BJP-led Central government treats the farmers of the country," Jarnail Singh said.