Delhi Assembly Passes Resolution Against Three Farms Laws

The Delhi Assembly on Friday, 30 July, passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws.
The resolution, moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party member Jarnail Singh on the second day of the Monsoon session, was passed by a majority.
"It has been around eight months that lakhs of farmers are sitting on protest against three farm laws at borders of Delhi. However, the Centre did not pay any heed to them. This shows that how the BJP-led Central government treats the farmers of the country," Jarnail Singh said.
AAP member Sanjeev Jha said that the BJP kept on saying that the three farm laws are in favour of farmers, but when farmers raised queries, it failed to justify its decision.
The resolution also urged the Centre to talk to protesting farmers and resolve the long standing issue.
With an eye of next Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where it has decided to enter the fray, the AAP has been backing the farmers since beginning their protest November last year.
