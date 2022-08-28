Sonali Phogat Case: Goa Police Arrest One More Drug Peddler

The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician, Sonali Phogat, died in Goa while she was on a shoot on 23 August.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, an official said on Sunday.
With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case.
On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said.
Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, the police had said earlier.
