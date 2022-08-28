Sonali Phogat Case: Goa Police Arrest One More Drug Peddler

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sonali Phogat Case: Goa Police Arrest One More Drug Peddler

Anjuna police arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar.
The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician, Sonali Phogat, died in Goa while she was on a shoot on 23 August.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, an official said on Sunday.

With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality show "Big Boss", passed away on 23 August, a day after arrival in Goa.
On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said.

Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, the police had said earlier.

