K’taka Cong Chief Blames BJP for CM’s PA’s Suicide Attempt

DK Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was blackmailing NR Santosh over a disk with compromising content. The Quint File photo of DK Shivakumar. | (Photo: PTI) India DK Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was blackmailing NR Santosh over a disk with compromising content.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's personal assistant NR Santosh Kumar’s alleged suicide attempt on Saturday, 28 November, has turned into a political slugfest between the Congress and ruling BJP leaders, reported PTI.



Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has based the allegations on a handful of BJP leaders saying that Kumar was under immense pressure and was harassed by them. Speaking to PTI, he claimed, “They are having a CD containing Santosh in a compromising state and this CD was used to harass him [sic.]," he alleged. However, he refused to divulge any details.

Shivakumar has demanded a high-level probe into the cause for the suicide attempt by Kumar who is also Yediyurappa’s relative apart from being his PA.

BJP Reacts To Karnataka Congress Chief’s Allegations

However, Shivakumar’s allegations have been curtly dismissed by BJP state Vice President and Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra who told PTI, “I do not wish to respond to speculation(s). He is recovering, which is good news. I have seen in the media that his resignation was sought. There is no need for such a discussion," he said. Senior BJP ministers such as Minister KS Eshwarappa, of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj challenged Shivakumar to release the evidence to substantiate his claims, telling PTI that, “If he has proof, let him release the video and the names too. If not, he should accept that he has misled the people of this state”.

Shivakumar has been accused of politicising the issue for political mileage by R. Ashoka, the Revenue Minister who told PTI, “These days, he is making more and more such 'imaginary' statements only to stay relevant in state politics.”

Reports Allege Falling Out Between Santosh and CM’s Advisors

PTI has reported that according to media speculations, there was a falling out of CM’s advisors with Santosh who wanted him to resign from his post. The CM had fired a senior journalist and former political advisor, MB Maramkal last year, and speculations of Santosh being fired have also being doing the rounds. Yediyurappa's Media Advisor, Mahadev Prakash, too, resigned last week, reported PTI. Sources had also told PTI that Santosh was vying for a ticket to contest in 2023 Assembly elections and was working in the Arasikere constituency in Hassan district.