Karnataka CM’s Political Secretary NR Santosh Attempts Suicide

Santhosh was found unconscious in his reading room by his family members on Friday night. The News Minute Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary N R Santosh | (Photo: The News Minute) India Santhosh was found unconscious in his reading room by his family members on Friday night.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santosh attempted suicide on Friday, 27 November, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. Santhosh was found unconscious in his reading room by his family members on Friday night. His family members rushed him to MS Ramaiah hospital, which is nearby. According to Santosh’s wife Pallavi, Santosh is still unconscious and the doctors said that it would take some time for him to wake up. Pallavi said that Santosh had attended a wedding on Friday morning and that he seemed to be jovial at the time. “He was facing a lot of political pressure. He was scared that he would lose his standing,” claims Pallavi.

She said that he seemed to be melancholic after the wedding. “We returned home and something seemed off. I asked him if everything was okay. He said he was fine,” Pallavi said. Santosh went out later and returned home at around 7 pm. He went up to his reading room. At around 7.40 pm, Pallavi went up to his room to ask him what he would like to eat for dinner. “He didn’t look fine. He looked like he was going to lose consciousness. I knew something was wrong. So we rushed him to Ramaiah (MS Ramaiah hospital) immediately. He was depressed about the imbalance in his political career. He was affected by it a lot. He is not conscious completely,” Pallavi said.

‘Don’t Know Why He Took This Drastic Step’: CM

Chief Minister Yediyurappa visited Santosh at the hospital on Saturday morning and said that he would speak with him after he regains consciousness completely. “I walked with him on Friday morning for almost 45 minutes. He was jovial and looked happy at the wedding. I don’t know why he took this drastic step. The doctors have told me that he will recover and gain consciousness soon. I will talk to him and ask him what happened,” the Chief Minister told the media outside the MS Ramaiah hospital on Saturday morning.