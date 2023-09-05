Inside Odisha's Crackdown on Adivasis: Bauxite Mining, UAPA, and Forest Act

On the morning of 13 August, Krishna Naik and her husband Niranjan Naik were still asleep at their home in Banteji village in Odisha's Rayagada district when they heard a loud thump on the door. "My husband and I were sleeping when at least 20-25 police personnel broke the door, forcibly entered our house, and dragged him out. They didn't even wait for him to put some clothes on. I cried and ran out with clothes and gave them to him as they took him away," Krishna, 26, told The Quint.

20 days since that morning, Krishna is yet to hear from her husband. "When they (police) were taking him away, I asked them what was it about but they didn't give any reason," she said.