Now, Rajasthan's Ajmer Orders Ban on Use of Loudspeakers in Religious Places

After Maharashtra and Karnataka, the row over the use of loudspeakers by religious institutions has now reached Rajasthan. The Ajmer district administration on Thursday, 7 April, issued an order banning the use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places.

Citing the Rajasthan Noise Control Act, 1963 and a 2005 Supreme Court order, the notice prohibits the use of loudspeakers "in public and religious places to maintain peace".

"It is necessary and expedient to do so in order to prevent the hindrance caused by noise pollution, and the risk of discomfort," the order states.