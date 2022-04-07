Karnataka Police Sends Notice to Mosques, Temples Over Noise Pollution Rule

The Karnataka Police, on 7 April, sent notices to over 300 establishments including mosques, temples, and churches to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels.
(Photo: PTI)
The Karnataka Police has issued notices to over 300 establishments across the state, including mosques, directing them not to violate noise pollution rules.
Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru, said that the police on Thursday, 7 April, sent notices to mosques, temples, churches, and others, to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels, as per ANI.
The Hindu outfits had alleged that the blaring loudspeakers caused discomfort to students, patients, elderly people, and those who work at night.
The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood issued an internal circular to the police commissioners to initiate action against mosques violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules 2000) and check violations of the rules by 'religious institutions', pubs, night clubs, and other institutions.
The circular dated 5 April (Wednesday) said,
Khateeb-o-Imam of Jama Masjid in Bengaluru, Maqsood Imran, told PTI that mosques had already started installing devices fitted on their loudspeakers to ensure that the sound does not cross the permissible level.
He said, "They (police) have said that the directions issued by the Supreme Court need to be adhered to and if the orders are not followed then action will be initiated."
(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)