'Not Written in Vedas': No Live Stream of Char Dham Yatra, Says U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that religious ceremonies performed in the inner sanctorum of Char Dham Yatra will not be live-streamed "as it is not written in the Vedas."

Speaking to reporters he said, “After taking into account all the suggestions, we have decided not to hold live streaming of Char Dham Yatra as it is not written in the Vedas.”

Earlier, the state cabinet had allowed for the religion pilgrimage to take place from 1 July, even as India is expecting a third wave of COVID-19. However, on 28 June, the Uttarakhand High Court stayed the decision.