'Not Totally False': HC Refuses to Restrain Malik From Posting Against Wankhede

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bombay High Court on Monday, 22 November, refused to restrain Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik from publishing tweets about the family of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in a defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father Dnyandev.
The court also said that Malik should post, comment, and publish after 'reasonable verification of facts', ANI reported.
The court's order came over a defamation suit filed by Dyandev against Malik for allegedly targeting his family amid the Aryan Khan drugs scandal.
Amid a series of claims against Wankhede, Malik has repeatedly alleged forgery of his caste identity by the officer in order to get into the force.
Malik has alleged that despite being born Muslim, Wankhede claimed he belonged to a Scheduled Caste in order to get benefits to acquire the central government job.
Malik on 17 November filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court with additional documents to substantiate the allegations and submitted Wankhede’s school mission form and primary school leaving certificate, where he has been mentioned as 'Muslim'.
