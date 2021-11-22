'Not Totally False': HC Refuses to Restrain Malik From Posting Against Wankhede

Amid a series of claims against Wankhede, Malik has repeatedly alleged forgery of his caste identity by the officer in order to get into the force.

Malik has alleged that despite being born Muslim, Wankhede claimed he belonged to a Scheduled Caste in order to get benefits to acquire the central government job.

Malik on 17 November filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court with additional documents to substantiate the allegations and submitted Wankhede’s school mission form and primary school leaving certificate, where he has been mentioned as 'Muslim'.