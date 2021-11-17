Nawab Malik Files Additional Affidavit in Defamation Case by Wankhede's Father

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, on Wednesday, 17 November, filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court with additional documents to substantiate the allegations he levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal director Sameer Wankhede. This development comes in the defamation case filed against Malik by Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Wankhede.



Malik’s latest affidavit, as per LiveLaw, includes Sameer Wankhede’s school mission form and primary school leaving certificate, where he has been mentioned as 'Muslim'.



This is to substantiate Malik’s allegation that despite being born Muslim, Wankhede claimed he belonged to a Scheduled Caste while securing his central government job.



Justice Madhav Jamdar has reportedly agreed to hear the matter, with the case likely to be listed for Friday afternoon.