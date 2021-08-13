Not Divesting Punjab Guv of Charge as Chandigarh Administrator: MHA

Refuting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal’s claims and rubbishing his apprehensions, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson on Friday, 13 August, said that the Centre is not considering divesting the Punjab Governor of his responsibility as Chandigarh Administrator.



The Press Information Bureau, on Friday, quoted an MHA spokesperson as saying: “Apprehension expressed in Sukhbir Singh Badal’s tweet that he met and urged the Union Home Minister to review the Union Government’s decision to appoint a full-fledged Administrator for Chandigarh by divesting the Governor of Punjab of this charge, is unfounded.”