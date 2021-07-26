Regional Parties Should Form National Front in 2024: SAD Chief Badal

In the upcoming polls in Punjab, Badal, as per PTI, said that the farm laws would be a key issue for their party and if voted to power, they would provide a government job to a family member of all the farmers who passed away while protesting against the contentious laws, as well as free education to their children.



Further, PTI quoted Badal as saying that pension will be given to the parents of those who died young.



Badal informed that the SAD would field more new people and women in the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, he also sought a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), headed by an Opposition MP, into the Pegasus snooping reports.