Not Clear if Omicron COVID Variant More Transmissible, Severe Than Others: WHO

According to World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether the new COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron' is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta and other previous variants of the virus, WHO said in a statement.

While preliminary evidence is suggestive that Omicron comes with a heightened risk of reinfection, which means people infected with the coronavirus in the past may be more prone to catching the virus again, there is no data to indicate if it increases the severity of infection.

As per present evidence, the RT-PCR tests can detect the strain and symptoms associated with this variant are similar to other strains.

In the WHO statement, the agency's Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) stated, “The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors."

Tests to establish the variant's potential effect on the COVID-19 vaccines are underway.

(With inputs from WHO)