Third Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Former Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, reported ANI, on Wednesday, 10 November. This is in connection with an extortion case registered at Marine Drive Police station.
This is the third non-bailable warrant issued against Singh, reported ANI.
The state CID has already arrested Police Inspector Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, in connection with this case.
Earlier on Wednesday, 20 October, Maharashtra government had informed the Bombay High Court that the whereabouts of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh were not known.
The state government had also told the Bombay High Court that it will not be able to adhere to the assurance it had provided in May that it would not take any coercive action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
“In view of other developments, we are getting reports that he is not traceable. Therefore, we cannot give a statement in this matter,” Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, representing the state government said, stated media reports.
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had flagged reports that Singh had gone on leave from his post of DG Home Guards citing ill health on 5 May. Since there is suspicion that he may have left the country, a lookout notice was also issued.
(With inputs from ANI.)
